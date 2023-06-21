Orioles beat Rays, 8-6, in clash among top two teams in AL East
BALTIMORE - The Orioles scored six runs in the first two innings and held on for an 8-6 win over Tampa Bay Tuesday in Florida.
Aaron Hicks smacked a three-run home run in the first inning. Anthony Santander and Ryan O-Hearn followed with home runs.
Hicks led the Orioles' offense with two hits and four RBIS, while Santander contributed three RBIs.
Austin Hays went 3-for-4 at the plate.
The Orioles led 6-0 after two innings. The Rays got within a run following a four-run sixth inning.
Baltimore added a run in the eighth inning.
Felix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 20th save.
The Orioles (45-27) are now just four games out of first place in the American League East.
They play the final game of the two-game series at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.
