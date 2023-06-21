Watch CBS News
Orioles beat Rays, 8-6, in clash among top two teams in AL East

BALTIMORE - The Orioles scored six runs in the first two innings and held on for an 8-6 win over Tampa Bay Tuesday in Florida.

Aaron Hicks smacked a three-run home run in the first inning. Anthony Santander and Ryan O-Hearn followed with home runs.

Hicks led the Orioles' offense with two hits and four RBIS, while Santander contributed three RBIs.

Austin Hays went 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Orioles led 6-0 after two innings. The Rays got within a run following a four-run sixth inning.

Baltimore added a run in the eighth inning.

Felix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 20th save. 

The Orioles (45-27) are now just four games out of first place in the American League East.

They play the final game of the two-game series at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

