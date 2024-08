Orioles' Anthony Santander homers twice, Jackson Holliday hits another in 7-3 win over Toronto

Anthony Santander hit two home runs and made a spectacular catch while Jackson Holliday added a two-run homer of his own to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night.

The switch-hitting Santander connected for a two-run shot off Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis in the first inning, then added a solo homer off left-hander Ryan Yarbrough from the other side of the plate in the eighth. The homers were his 33rd and 34th, a career high.

Santander leads MLB with 25 home runs since the start of June. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the 16th of his career.

Holliday went deep for the third straight game for the Orioles, who lead the majors with 178 home runs. Holliday has at least one RBI in five straight games.

Eloy Jiménez added a two-run double as the Orioles bounced back after losing Tuesday's series opener.

Making his second start for Baltimore, left-hander Trevor Rogers allowed three runs, two earned, and seven hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Burch Smith (3-0), Yennier Cano, Cionel Pérez and Seranthony Domínguez worked a scoreless inning apiece to close out the victory for Baltimore.

Toronto's Spencer Horwitz hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first and the Blue Jays scored two more in the second. Brian Serven tied it with an RBI single and later scored on a throwing error by third baseman Coby Mayo.

Holliday restored Baltimore's lead with a 424-foot homer off right-hander Ryan Burr (0-1) in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Santander jumped into the right field wall to retire Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the final out of the inning, stranding the tying run at second.

Home plate umpire Larry Vanover ejected Orioles manager Brandon Hyde for arguing balls and strikes in the fifth. Hyde was ejected after Mayo was called out on strikes. Colton Cowser struck out looking to end the inning.

Francis matched a career-high by striking out seven in five innings. He allowed two runs and three hits.

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro spoke to reporters before the game, his first public comments since spring training. Toronto made the playoffs the past two seasons but sits last in the AL East at 52-62.

"This has been, by far, the biggest disconnect from our expectations and the biggest disappointment," Shapiro said of his nine seasons with the Blue Jays. "We need to get better from it."

Orioles add Davis

Baltimore signed INF J.D. Davis to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Davis began the season with Oakland before being traded to the Yankees. New York released him last Friday.

Trainer's Room

Orioles: One day after being scratched from a start, RHP Grayson Rodriguez went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, because of a mild strain in his back and shoulder. Hyde said he is "optimistic" Rodriguez will return this season. … RHP Jacob Webb (right elbow) went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, and OF Heston Kjerstad (concussion) went on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. … Baltimore recalled RHP Bryan Baker and LHP Keegan Akin from Triple-A.

Up Next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.56 ERA) is scheduled to face his former team for the seventh time Thursday, pitching against Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (4-8, 4.39). Gausman is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA against Baltimore, his first big league team.