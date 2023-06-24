Watch CBS News
Sports

Orioles activate outfielder Cedric Mullins from injured list

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list before their game Saturday against Seattle.

Mullins had been out since late May because of a right groin strain. He was penciled into the starting lineup for Saturday, batting leadoff and playing center field.

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie and infielder Josh Lester to Norfolk.

Mullins was hitting .263 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 13 steals when he went down with the injury. Despite being without him for more than three weeks, the Orioles still have the third-best record in the American League. Baltimore picked up veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks, who has played well since joining the team.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on June 24, 2023 / 4:21 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.