Opening statements begin in trial for final suspect in deadly shooting of Baltimore bystander

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday for the final suspect in the 2024 killing of Cameran Holt during a shootout in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood.

Daeshaun Clark is one of three men who were charged with murder after 19-year-old Holt was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout on Oct. 27, 2024. She died two weeks later.

Deadly Federal Hill shootout

On the night of the shooting, Holt was in Federal Hill to celebrate a family member's baby gender reveal. She was caught in the crossfire of the shootout on West Hamburg Street.

Police arrested Alexis Cancel-Soto four days after the shooting. Clark and Devontaye Richardson were arrested weeks later, after they were identified by surveillance video and witnesses.

During Richardson's trial, prosecutors argued that he got into an argument with a man, leading Cancel-Soto and Clark to shoot at the man as he was driving away. The man was injured during the shooting.

During Cancel-Soto's trial, the defense argued that the man who was shot was the aggressor in the situation, saying he threatened the group and fired shots at them multiple times.

Convictions for deadly shootout

Cancel-Soto was the first of the three men to undergo a trial. He was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Richardson was found guilty of reckless endangerment and acquitted of murder and attempted murder.

Despite the evidence in both trials, it is still unclear who shot Holt because the guns were not recovered, according to prosecutors.

During Cancel-Soto's trial, the defense suggested that shots from Richardson's gun could have killed Holt based on his position to her car.