One person killed, another injured by gunfire in East Baltimore on Friday

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting in Baltimore's South Clifton Park neighborhood that left one person dead on Friday.

Officers were sent to the 1900 block of Patterson Park Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

Once there, they found an "unidentified male" who had been shot multiple times. An ambulance took the male to Johns Hopkins Hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Officers found a second gunshot victim, whom police also described as an "unidentified male," at a local hospital not long after that, according to authorities.

Detectives believe that both individuals were injured by gunfire in the 1900 block of Patterson Park Avenue.

Earlier this year, Baltimore rapper David Boykin, who performed as President Davo, was shot and killed a few blocks away from the Friday crime scene.

Officers found 28-year-old Boykin in the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue on Oct.6.

The following month, detectives arrested 27-year-old Ear Lee in connection to the murder of Boykin.

The East Baltimore neighborhood has experienced a smattering of tragedies in 2023.

In February, 54-year-old Alfred Fincher was buried by falling rubble after a building collapsed at the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street.

The building collapsed after Shawn Lee Brunson allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through the busy intersection, striking another car and veering into the building, which then collapsed.

Brunson, who was 33 years old at the time of the incident, was charged with gross negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000 and driving without a license, according to charging documents.

Anyone with information about the Friday shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.