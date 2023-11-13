Man charged in fatal shooting of Baltimore rapper 'President Davo'

BALTIMORE -- A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting last month of a prominent Baltimore rapper, police said Monday.

Earl Lee was arrested in East Baltimore by Auto Theft Taskforce officers on November 8, police said. He has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple gun offenses.

David Boykin, the rapper known as "President Davo," was shot and killed in Baltimore's South Clifton Park neighborhood on October 6, police said.

The 28-year-old was found in the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

According to charging documents, Boykin was shot while sitting on a porch on Cliftwood Avenue by an assailant who came from a nearby alleyway. Investigators tied a getaway car seen on surveillance footage to Lee, as it was registered to him.

Lee was on probation, and his next appointment was scheduled for Nov. 8, which is when police chose to arrest him, according to charging documents.

The suspect allegedly fully confessed to shooting Boykin and admitted to owning a loaded gun found in his car.

Fans took to social media to express their sadness after the news of Boykin's death broke, commenting on his Instagram, and mourning the rapper on TikTok.

Boykin currently has 33,105 monthly listeners on Spotify, and released 11 albums since 2017.

In Sept. 2014, the artist posted a music video to YouTube for the remix 'I Don't Wanna Be a Playa', which has garnered more than 7.1 million views.

"He was a city hero, for real," Boykin's friend and fellow artist, StarrZ, told WJZ. "I'd tell him how great he was and how no one was really on his level, how he was the most talented person in Baltimore."