One person killed after tornado touches down near Bridgeville, Delaware

BALTIMORE -- A tiny town in Delaware was rocked by a tornado on Saturday.

At least one person died after the tornado ripped through the state, according to Sussex County spokesperson Chip Guy.

People spotted a funnel cloud in the area around 6 p.m.

It carved a path between Greenwood and Bridgeville in Delaware's Sussex County.

The most significant damage left in the wake of the twister was along US 13 north of Bridgeville, Guy said.

The tornado mangled several trees and tore down power lines, he said.

Evaluators won't be able to conduct a full assessment of the damage until Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Delaware Electric Cooperated initially reported that nearly 3,000 of its customers were without power in Sussex County and Kent County.