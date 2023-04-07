One person dead following West Baltimore cutting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly laceration that took place in West Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

An officer working in the western part of the city was approached by someone who said a male was bleeding inside a house in the 1600 block of North Avenue, police said.

The officer and others noticed that the male was suffering from a cut to his arm, according to authorities.

The officers attempted to provide life-saving measures to the man until medics arrived at the house, police said.

Those medics pronounced the male dead, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.