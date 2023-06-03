One person dead following Saturday shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a person in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers working on the southeast side of the city began looking for signs of a shooting after hearing gunfire at 4:24 p.m., police said.

They found a male suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Eastern Avenue, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the male to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital Medical Center, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead a short time later, police said.

There were reports that a second person was injured by the gunfire, but officers were unable to find an alleged second gunshot victim, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.