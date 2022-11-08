One person arrested in fatal stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat

BALTIMORE – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Owings Mills, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police have charged 29-year-old Julian Funderburk with first-degree murder in the killing of 39-year-old Jerry Lewis.

Lewis was stabbed to death in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills on Monday, police said.

Funderburk is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.