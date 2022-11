Police: Man stabbed to death at laundromat in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a laundromat Monday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Officers said the stabbing happened in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated.

No other information was provided.