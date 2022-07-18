One man shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore Friday, police say

One man shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore Friday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 4100 block of Edmondson Avenue around 11: 50 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived at the site of the shooting, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.