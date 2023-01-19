Watch CBS News
One man killed following shooting in Baltimore's Franklin Square neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man died after he was gunned down in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the western part of the city were sent to the 1700 block of West Lexington Street to investigate a reported shooting around 5:45 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

An ambulance took him to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

January 18, 2023

