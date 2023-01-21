Watch CBS News
One man killed, another man injured following shooting in North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot in North Baltimore on Friday night, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to the 500 block of Richwood Avenue to investigate a report of gunfire around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the young man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, according to authorities.

They found a second gunshot victim a 22-year-old man, in the 4800 block of York Road. He had sustained gunshot injuries to his arm and abdomen, police said.

An ambulance took the 19-year-old man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, too. He remains in serious condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore Staff

January 20, 2023

