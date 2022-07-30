One man dead following East Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting that killed a man in East Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol on the east side of town received a ShotSpotter alert indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1700 block of East Oliver Street around 12:30 a.m., police said.

They responded to the location and found a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to authorities.

Ambulances took the two men to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries. That's where medical personnel pronounced the 19-year-old man dead, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.