One Dead, One Injured In Double Shooting On Park Heights Avenue

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue Saturday night that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the area around 10:37p.m. Saturday night for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found an unidentified male suffering from a graze wound to his body in the 3400 block of Rogers Avenue.

Officers then located another unidentified male in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, but despite medical efforts the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm was pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.