On Purple Friday, Ravens fans share their expectations for the 2022 season

BALTIMORE -- On the first Purple Friday of the season, fans all over the state are getting ready for another season of Ravens football.

People were more than willing to give their honest thoughts about the big topics as we get ready to kick off the regular season.

I wanted to really connect with fans and have a little water cooler talk. Since I couldn't find a water cooler anywhere, I had to settle for a water fountain at the Inner Harbor.

Some Ravens fans are thinking Super Bowl.

"The Ravens are looking at the Super Bowl this year. Ravens all the way," one man said.

Others aren't sold just yet.

"I'm not gonna holla Super Bowl yet. I watched the game last night with Buffalo, and they played the Super Bowl champs and they busted them right up. They just blew them out," said Darrell. "There's some teams out there that we've got to deal with."

The news of the day: the Ravens and Lamar Jackson unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

"That's not good," said Gerald. "That's his choice, but I hope he gives it 110%. That's all I can ask for, you know?"

The season begins on Sunday with the Ravens facing a quarterback who brought a Super Bowl to Baltimore. But the past is the past.

"I love Joe Flacco," said Gloria. "I love Flacco, but the Ravens, well, he's the [opposing] quarterback, so you know what's going to happen."

Gerald suspects it will be a long day for Flacco and the New York Jets.

"Joe's going to be running for his life. They're going to make him run for his life," he said. "They're going to be on him like flies on poop."

One thing about Ravens fans, they will keep it real with you, especially at a water fountain at the Inner Harbor.