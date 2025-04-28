O'Hearn's 3-run homer leads Orioles over Yankees 4-3

Ryan O'Hearn hit a three-run home run off Will Warren and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Ramón Laureano doubled in Baltimore's other run, and 35-year-old Japanese rookie Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1) struck out a career-high eight over five scoreless innings to help Baltimore stop a three-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge, hitting a major league-leading .405, had two hits to extend his on-base streak to 25 games and drove in New York's first run when he hit into a forceout against Yennier Cano in the seventh inning.

Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells hit consecutive RBI doubles with one out in the eighth off Gregory Soto, who struck out Jasson Domínguez and retired Oswaldo Cabrera on a groundout.

Félix Bautista struck out Judge and Cody Bellinger during a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

In his first appearance since being demoted from his role as Yankees closer, Devin Williams pitched a 1-2-3 eighth but started all three batters with balls. He lowered his ERA to 10.000.

Warren (1-1) allowed all six hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman ahead of O'Hearn's homer on an up sweeper.

Key Moment

Paul Goldschmidt drove Sugano's final pitch of the night to deep center. Cedric Mullins had time to set his feet before makinga leaping grab above the wall to prevent a potential two-run homer.

Key Stat

Sugano lowered his ERA from 3.54 to 3.00 in his sixth start. The rest of the Orioles rotation has a 6.45 ERA.

Up Next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón makes his 200th big league start and Orioles RHP Kyle Gibson makes his season debut — and his first Orioles outing since 2023 — after 37-year-old made three minor league starts with a 3.75 ERA, then experienced mild back tightness.