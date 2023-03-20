Officials identify three children that died in West Baltimore fire
BALTIMORE — Officials have released the names of three children that died in a raging fire in West Baltimore on Saturday.
The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Brighton Street around 2 a.m. according to officials.
2-year-old Lash Lawson, 1-year-old Nasir Lawson, and 7-year-old Skye Blue were rescued from the fire, but ultimately died due to their injuries, officials said.
Two other adults were rescued and transported to the hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.