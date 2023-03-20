Officials identify three children that died in West Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE — Officials have released the names of three children that died in a raging fire in West Baltimore on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Brighton Street around 2 a.m. according to officials.

2-year-old Lash Lawson, 1-year-old Nasir Lawson, and 7-year-old Skye Blue were rescued from the fire, but ultimately died due to their injuries, officials said.

Two other adults were rescued and transported to the hospital.