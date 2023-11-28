Officers who fired shots in deadly domestic dispute in Parkville identified

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore County Police officers involved in a deadly shooting last Friday in Parkville have been identified.

Officer Burns and Officer Langley -- both 22-year veterans -- and Officer Schanberger, an eight-year veteran, fired their weapons during a domestic dispute in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue, according to the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

Arnel Redfern, 52, was found dead outside of the home following an exchange of gunfire with officers, authorities said. A handgun was recovered near the Redfern's body, police said.

Redfern is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Maxine Redfern before that.

Police said they've been to the Redferns' home for domestic violence calls before, and according to court records, Maxine Redfern filed for divorce after a domestic disturbance hearing in October.

The IID continues to investigate the shooting.

Officers at the scene were equipped with body-worn cameras, which recorded the incident. The IID will generally release the footage within 20 business days of an incident.