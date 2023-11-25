Two dead after domestic disturbance leads to police involved shooting in Parkville

BALTIMORE- Baltimore County detectives investigate domestic incident that led to a police involved shooting in Parkville, resulting in 2 people dead, Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on the 2700 block of Maple Ave. in Parkville, around 11:30 p.m. After arriving, a responding officer approached the residence and could hear a person in distress inside the home, reports say.

A preliminary investigation revealed one person was fatally shot inside the house, according to a release.

The investigation determined one subject fired at the responding officers. After an exchange of gunfire, that subject was located fatally wounded outside the home. A handgun was recovered near the suspect's body, police said.

During this incident, three members of the Baltimore County Police Department fired their weapons.

As homicide detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department investigate the incident surrounding the homicide.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigation's Division will investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for further updates.