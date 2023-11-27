Community members shocked following deadly domestic-related shooting in Parkville

PARKVILLE -- A domestic incident turned police shooting in Baltimore County still has investigators busy.

Baltimore County Police say three officers exchanged gunfire with suspect Arnel Redfern late Friday night before they found him dead outside of a home on the 2700 block of Maple Avenue.

Redfern is accused of shooting and killing Maxine Redfern before that.

New information on the investigation was hard to come by Monday. However, a spokesman with the Office of the Maryland Attorney General said body-worn camera footage is still being reviewed.

The names of the involved officers are planned to be released on Tuesday, according to the OAG spokesman.

Aside from OAG, Baltimore County Police homicide detectives are investigating Maxine Redfern's death.

Renee Simmons was among several WJZ met Monday who didn't know what happened. Sadness was her immediate reaction.

"It's sad that the family had to go through this," Simmons said.

Police said they initially responded to a domestic disturbance call.

According to Turn Around Executive Director Amanda Rodriguez, the holidays are usually when we see a spike in domestic violence incidents.

"Holidays in themselves are stressful for families, and so typically we do see an increase in terms of the number of survivors that are impacted by intimate partner violence," Rodriguez said.

Turn Around is a domestic violence services non-profit, that also supports victims of sexual violence and human trafficking.

Police said they've been to the Redferns' home for domestic violence calls before, and according to court records, Maxine Redfern filed for divorce after a domestic disturbance hearing in October.

Rodriguez said it's important for everyone to know there are a number of local services people can use to get help and to get out of their situations.

"If you are in a place where you're ready to get out, there are safe places you can go that are not homeless shelters," Rodriguez said. "There are safe places that are absolutely ready to take care of you and your family."

Below are a number of domestic violence resources available in the Baltimore region:

Turn Around: www.turnaroundinc.org / 24/7 hotline - 443-279-0379

House of Ruth: https://hruth.org/ / 24/7 hotline - 410-889-7884

Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County: https://www.familycrisiscenter.net/ / 24/7 hotline - 410-828-6390

You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.