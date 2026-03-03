6 officers who fired weapons that killed armed man in Baltimore County won't be charged

Baltimore County police officers won't be charged for their involvements in a deadly shooting during a mental health crisis in October 2025, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said.

Robert Adams died after six officers open fired into a home in the 2100 block of Larkhall Road in Dundalk. Two shotguns were recovered from the second floor, where Adams was initially seen by police.

Police shoot man in Dundalk

Police said several calls to police reported that a man, identified as Adams, was firing a gun outside of the home.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the home. Police said Adams was standing at a second-floor window with a shotgun, and pointed it at the officers.

Police said six officers fired into the building, and then set up a barricade. After about two hours without communication, police went inside the home and found Adams dead on the first floor suffering from gunshot wounds.

No officers were injured.

The Office of the Attorney General said the officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law.

Neighbors said Adams had mental health issues

Neighbors told WJZ that Adams never threatened police or shot at officers.

They said he had been suffering from mental illness, but they never saw him as dangerous.

"They blasted him. It was multiple shots from the police side," said Anthony Ewing, who said he watched the whole situation unfold from outside his home. "His whole family was here trying to get over there, and the police wouldn't let him by. If they could have gotten there to talk to him, they could have gotten him to calm down. They didn't give him a chance."

Neighbors said Adams had an argument with a family member before the incident, and he fired two shots in the air to try and get the family member to leave, which prompted the initial 911 call.

Neighbors said SWAT team arrived two hours after the shooting, and no first aid or medical attention was rendered to the man in between.

"He was kind. I've seen him walking all the time, we'd talk and all. As long as he wasn't having an episode, he was just like me or you," Ewing said.