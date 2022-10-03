Officer injured while responding to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Middle River

Officer injured while responding to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Middle River

Officer injured while responding to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel responded to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.

The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River around 4:05 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Police Department. It involved several vehicles, including a Baltimore County school bus, police said.

Several adults were taken to local hospitals but no children were injured, police said.

A Baltimore County officer en route to the crash was involved in a separate collision, according to authorities.

He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that he is expected to survive, police said.

The other driver involved in the collision was treated for their injuries on site, according to authorities.