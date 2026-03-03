Knife-wielding man shot by stepfather after assaulting mother in Anne Arundel County

A man was shot by his stepfather and will face charges after assaulting his mother in Odenton early Tuesday morning, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers responded to the home in the 400 block of Lisa Avenue around 5 a.m. after a reported gunshot. Once on the scene, police learned that a man had stolen personal property from his mother before he assaulted and injured her.

The man's stepfather went outside to call the police and was confronted by the man who was armed with a knife, police said.

The man's stepfather then got a handgun and shot the man, injuring him, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital, officers said.

Police obtained a warrant, charging the man with assault and theft. His name will be released once he is charged, police said.

According to data from Maryland State Police, there were 184 non-fatal shootings in Anne Arundel County in 2025, and a total of nine homicides. In 2024, there were 185 non-fatal shootings and 11 homicides, compared to 153 non-fatal shootings and 10 homicides in 2023.

This is not the first time a domestic-related shooting played out in an Anne Arundel County home.

Last week, a Maryland man was arrested after firing gunshots inside his Glen Burnie home during an argument with a family member, police said.

Officers responded to the home after shots were fired. Two women left the home before police arrived, and officers helped a third person to leave.

Specialized police teams were called to the scene, and the man eventually exited the house with a self-inflicted injury, police said. A shotgun was recovered from the home.