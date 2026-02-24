Maryland man charged with attempted murder after firing gunshots during argument with family

A Maryland man is facing charges after Anne Arundel County police said he fired gunshots inside a house during an argument with a family member.

Officers responded to the reported gunshots around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Nancy Road in Glen Burnie.

Once on the scene, officers learned that the man had fired a weapon while his family members were inside the house.

Before police arrived, two women left the home, and officers assisted a third person is leaving once they got to the scene, according to officials. At that time, police said the man was the only person in the home.

During their initial investigation, officers revealed that the man had fired his weapon after getting into an argument with a family member, officials said.

Several specialized law enforcement units eventually were called to the scene, including a Crisis Intervention Team and a Crisis Negotiation Team.

The man eventually exited the home with a serious, self-inflicted injury, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, police executed a search warrant at the house and recovered a 12-gauge shotgun that they believe was used in the shooting.

Officials said a warrant was issued for attempted murder and other charges. The man will be charged, and his identity will be shared after he is released from the hospital, according to police.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE.