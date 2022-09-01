Odenton man charged with murder of 78-year-old grandmother

BALTIMORE -- A grand jury has indicted an Odenton man on murder charges in the December death of his 78-year-old grandmother, Anne Arundel County police said Thursday.

Michael Esposito, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.

Officers responded the evening of Dec. 16 to the 2000 block of Autumn Valley Circle in Odenton for a family dispute. Police said the caller reported a head injury and requested medical aid.

There, Esposito allegedly confronted officers and blocked paramedics from assisting the woman, who was then unconscious. Police said while deescalating the situation, Esposito shoved an officer. He was arrested for pushing the officer and on family violence charges.

The grandmother never regained consciousness and was transported to an area hospital, where she died. The woman was identified as Esposito's grandmother, Betty Ann Esposito.

Esposito is now being held without bond pending trial.

Anyone with any further information is asked to come forward and call 410-222-4700. Callers can remain anonymous.