October is the most dangerous month for pedestrians in Baltimore region, officials warn

Just days after a father of four was killed in a hit-and-run in Severna Park, Maryland transportation officials are warning that October is the most dangerous month of the year for pedestrians in the Baltimore region.

Steven Reynolds, 54, was walking in a crosswalk at Ritchie Highway and Magothy Bridge Road on Saturday night when he was struck and killed by a driver who police say fled the scene. Reynolds was a father of four, a business owner and a local youth sports coach.

The suspected driver, 56-year-old Michael Garner Hilliard, was arrested two days later.

Concerns on the roads

Reynolds' death is raising concerns about pedestrian safety and dangerous driving on local roads.

"I've lived in Maryland for about 10 to 12 years now, and if you're on the roads a lot, which I am for work, then you know that people do not follow the rules, they drive very recklessly," Severna Park resident Mike LaMantia said.

Distracted driving is another concern for residents.

"I think if you were at a stoplight and you looked around, you would see a lot of people just staring at their phones, to be honest," said Emily, another Severna Park resident. "It's a big problem."

October is a dangerous month for pedestrians

New data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlights the risks pedestrians face this time of year.

Last October, 142 pedestrian-involved crashes were reported across the Baltimore region, more than any other month of the year.

Officials say shorter days and reduced visibility can make it more difficult for drivers to see pedestrians.

"We want to make sure that everybody looks out for each other to keep everybody safe, especially this time of year," said Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. "Temperatures are getting cooler, it's starting to get dark earlier, so these are dangerous times for pedestrians."

Pedestrian safety campaign

To address those risks, the Maryland Department of Transportation and Baltimore Metropolitan Council are ramping up their "Look Alive" pedestrian safety campaign throughout October.

The campaign combines public education efforts with increased police enforcement of traffic safety laws. Violations can carry fines ranging from $50 to $400.

"Pay attention to your surroundings, avoid looking at your phone or other potential distractions," said Baltimore County Police Sergeant Mike Smith. "You need to pay attention 100% to your driving while you're behind the wheel."

Safety reminders for drivers and pedestrians

Officials are urging drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Pedestrians are also being reminded to wait for walk signals, make eye contact with drivers before crossing and watch for vehicles turning through intersections.

Officials say taking these precautions can help prevent crashes and save lives.

More information about the "Look Alive" campaign is available at LookAliveMD.org.