Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run killed Severna Park father of 4

A 56-year-old Severna Park man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a father of four, business owner and longtime youth sports volunteer Saturday night.

Anne Arundel County police arrested Michael Garner Hilliard on Monday in connection with the death of 54-year-old Steven Reynolds.

Police say driver left scene after crash

Reynolds was walking in a crosswalk at Ritchie Highway and Magothy Bridge Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

When officers arrived, the driver had left the scene. Reynolds was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and died hours later.

"I'm glad they caught the guy, but I'm just so sorry for the victim's family," Severna Park resident Emily said. "That's just awful."

According to charging documents, witnesses described the vehicle as a black SUV with LED headlights. Investigators also recovered pieces of a black vehicle from the crash scene.

Surveillance video cited in the charging documents showed a black SUV pulling into a nearby shopping center after the crash while Reynolds was still lying in the roadway.

Investigators said the driver got out of the SUV and walked toward the scene, where witnesses were performing CPR on Reynolds and calling 911.

According to charging documents, the driver then returned to the SUV and drove away before first responders arrived.

"They definitely should have stopped," Emily said. "It's the right thing to do."

Investigators identify suspected vehicle

Police used a manufacturer number found on vehicle parts recovered at the scene to identify the suspected vehicle as a Land Rover Discovery, according to charging documents.

Investigators then used Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records to identify Hilliard as the suspected driver.

Police arrested Hilliard at his Severna Park home Monday. According to charging documents, investigators found a damaged Land Rover Discovery in the driveway.

"It's one thing to hit somebody. It's another thing to leave them there and drive away," Severna Park resident Mike Lamantia said.

Community remembers Steven Reynolds

According to a fundraiser organized by friends, Reynolds leaves behind a wife and four children.

Friends described him as a dedicated father, business owner and active member of the Severna Park community who served as a Little League umpire and youth sports coach.

Steven Reynolds GoFundMe

Even residents who did not know Reynolds personally said his death has shaken the community.

"It really resonates with me as someone who has a family," Lamantia said. "It's hard to put into words, but absolutely terrible, and hopefully there's some actual justice. It's not going to bring him back, but some closure for the family."

Reynolds' family declined an interview with WJZ.

The fundraiser created to support his children had raised more than $20,000 as of Tuesday.

Hilliard is being held without bond.