Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City cancelled as remnants of Hurrican Ian approach

BALTIMORE -- A three-day music festival set to happen in Ocean City this weekend has been canceled due to the anticipated impact of remnants of Hurricane Ian on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Dave Matthews, Alanis Morissette and The Lumineers were set to headline the Oceans Calling festival. Other performers included singer Cyndi Lauper, Maryland-bred rapper Logic and alt-rock band Grouplove.

The storm, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Wednesday after wreaking havoc in Florida, could bring rain Friday through Sunday, and potentially inland flooding and flash flooding, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management said.

The agency warns of gale-force winds through Monday, mainly for ocean beaches and south of Drum Point/Cobb Point, Maryland, on the Chesapeake/Potomac.

"We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed by this news," the festival said in a statement. "However the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."

Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival. pic.twitter.com/AZbKJD9Wpp — Oceans Calling Festival (@OceansCallingMD) September 29, 2022

Those who purchased tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets should receive a full refund within 30 days.