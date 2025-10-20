Ocean City ending Boardwalk tram more than year after child's death

Ocean City announced it will no longer operate its Boardwalk tram more than a year after a young child was struck and killed.

Town officials said the decision "was not made lightly."

"The Town acknowledges the long-standing tradition and the fond memories many residents and visitors have of the Boardwalk tram, however after thoughtful review and extensive discussion, the trams will not return in their previous form," said Ocean City spokesperson Jessica Waters.

Waters said Ocean City is seeking new ways to reimagine the Boardwalk without trams.

"The goal is to introduce new attractions and experiences to connect visitors along the Boardwalk in a safe and enjoyable way," Waters continued.

2-year-old struck, killed by tram

In August 2024, a 2-year-old boy was crossing the Boardwalk tram pad near Dorchester Street when he was struck by the tram, according to police. The child died at the scene.

The tram conductors remained at the scene and police closed off part of the Boardwalk for officers to investigate.

The tram has been closed ever since due to safety concerns.

Ocean City Boardwalk transported visitors for 60 years

The Ocean City Boardwalk tram celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024.

According to OceanCity.com, the tram first opened on the Boardwalk in 1964, offering rides for 25 cents per trip. For six decades, the tram transported visitors along Ocean City's 2.5-mile Boardwalk.

During the busy season -- from Memorial Day through Labor Day -- the tram operated daily from noon until midnight.