Young child dies after being struck by tram on Boardwalk in Ocean City

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A young child died after being struck by an Ocean City Tram Tuesday evening on the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

A 2-year-old boy was crossing the Boardwalk tram pad near Dorchester Street when he was struck by the tram, according to police. The child died at the scene.

The tram conductors remained at the scene.

Police closed off part of the Boardwalk for officers to investigate.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the collision. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Panitch at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov

Anonymous tips can be left on a Tip Line at 410-520-5136 or email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov, or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. 

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

