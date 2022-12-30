NYE in Baltimore: Road closures and modifications in Downtown, Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- Several Downtown Baltimore roads will have traffic modifications, parking restrictions and closures Saturday in anticipation of New Year's Eve celebration traffic, the Baltimore Department of Transportation said.

Here are the New Year's Eve modifications, as provided by DOT:

Closures

Closed from 11:15 p.m. Saturday until traffic clears

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street – Pratt Street traffic will be diverted north on Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.

Lombard Street will be closed at President Street – Lombard Street traffic will be diverted north on President Street to continue west on Fayette Street

Closed from 11:30 p.m. Saturday until traffic clears:

Northbound Light Street will close at Lee Street – Northbound Light Street traffic will be diverted west onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

Southbound Light Street will close at Lombard Street – Southbound Light Street traffic will be diverted west onto Lombard Street to continue south on Greene Street.

Northbound I-395 traffic at Conway Street will be diverted north on Howard Street. No access will be allowed onto eastbound Conway Street.

Parking Restrictions

Parking restrictions will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday:

Gay Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Calvert Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Baltimore Street from Charles to Gay Streets

South side of Key Highway from Light to William Streets

West side of Charles Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Commercial Vehicle Restrictions

The DOT will implement temporary commercial vehicle restrictions from 4 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. During that time, commercial vehicles can only be downtown to make local deliveries. Tanker trailers will not be allowed at all downtown during the restriction time.

Cabs, buses and other mass transportation methods are excluded from the restriction.

The commercial vehicle restrictions are as follows:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard (MLK) to President Street (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street).

President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or west of President Street).

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway.

Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets.

Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery Streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed on or north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street).

Pratt and Lombard Streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street.

I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. split to Pratt Street (no commercial vehicles will be permitted on I-395).