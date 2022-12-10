North Point State Park trail loop named after former Maryland governor's chief of staff

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park to the former chief of staff for former Governor Robert Ehrlich Jr. according to state officials.

The trail loop is named after Baltimore native and resident Steven Kreseski who worked for three years for Ehrlich, state officials said.

Kreseski was Ehrlich's legislative director on Capitol Hill from 1995 to 2003. He was also an avid bicyclist. He biked more than 3,000 miles the year before he became ill, according to state officials.

Kreseski died in 2015 from pulmonary fibrosis, a hereditary lung disease. He was 58 years old at the time of his death, according to state officials.

Ehrlich joined Kreseski's sister, Sue Heller, to unveil a sign with his name during a Dec. 6 dedication ceremony at North Point State Park, state officials said.

Senator-Elect Johnny Mautz, University System of Maryland Regent Ed McDonald, Victory Team member David Meadows, and Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio also participated in the ceremony, according to state officials.

The North Point State Park property is the former site of the Bay Shore Amusement Park, which was known for its dance hall, bowling alley, fishing pier, trolley and other amenities in the early 1900s, state officials said.

Bethlehem Steel purchased the property in the 1940s for use as a corporate hunting and fishing retreat, according to state officials.

The property was transferred to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in 1987, which is when it was officially open to the public as a state park, state officials said.

"Given the history of this property, the deep connections to Baltimore, the beautiful landscapes, and the amazing bike riding opportunities, it is very fitting that we are here today to dedicate this trail to Steve," said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. "Steve was a friend and a colleague who treated everyone with respect, so I am honored to be a part of this ceremony."