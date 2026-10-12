North Harford High School teacher named Maryland's 2027 Teacher of the Year

Michael James, the English department chair at North Harford High School, has been named Maryland's 2027 Teacher of the Year.

James is the first Harford County Public Schools teacher to receive the state's top teaching honor since 1996.

A Towson University alumnus, James said teachers often don't think about receiving awards when they enter the profession.

"It's one of those things we teachers never think about because we didn't get into teaching to receive awards," James said.

He added that the recognition serves as a reminder that the work teachers do to support their students is valued.

"This is a reminder that people appreciate and recognize our efforts to help students be the best versions of themselves," James said.

James will represent Maryland in the National Teacher of the Year program. The national award is expected to be announced in April 2027.