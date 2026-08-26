Trial underway for Cecil County man charged in killing of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins

Testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a Cecil County man accused of accessory to murder in the death of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins.

Both the state and the defense shared opening statements Wednesday, followed by testimony from the State Police officers who first responded.

Testimony will continue Thursday, and the trial is set to continue through next Friday.

Opening statements in Cedrick Britten trial

Darrian Randle and her boyfriend, Cedrick Britten, were both charged in connection with the death of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins. New Castle County Police and Maryland State Police

The state argued that Cedrick Britten knew the girl's mother, Darrian Randle, had killed her, and that he helped Randle dispose of the body.

The defense, however, said Britten had no idea what happened, telling the jury his relationship with Randle was rocky and he was just as shocked by Dinkins' death as everyone else.

Randle was convicted of murdering Dinkins in a separate trial in June.

State trooper takes the stand

The jury also heard testimony from the officers who first responded after Randle reported to New Castle County Police in Delaware that the child had been kidnapped at gunpoint.

Police in Delaware then asked Maryland State Police to check Britten's home in northeast Cecil County, where Randle and Dinkins had lived.

Maryland State Police Cpl. Ian Mingle took the stand, testifying about his interaction with Britten when he went to the home on Elk Nest Drive. The jury was also shown body camera video of the conversation.

The video shows Britten walking Mingle and two other state troopers through the house, which Mingle testified smelled strongly of bleach. He also told the jury he thought Britten was acting unusually calm, given the news that his girlfriend's daughter was allegedly kidnapped.

But the defense pointed out that Britten was cooperative, adding the troopers were not wearing gloves in the home, even though they were suspicious the house may have been a crime scene.

Mingle testified he did not tell crime scene technicians that officers had been in the house without gloves once the home was later deemed a crime scene.