"No Kings" protests planned across Maryland this weekend as government shutdown enters third week

Several No Kings demonstrations are planned for Saturday in Maryland as residents protest various policies that have come out of the White House since President Trump took office at the beginning of the year.

This comes as a federal government shutdown has reached 17 days, marking the third-largest shutdown in U.S. history and affecting thousands of Marylanders who rely on the federal government.

The movement is in direct response to President Trump's crackdown on crime and the heavily debated deployment of the National Guard to major U.S. cities such as Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago.

In August, President Trump threatened to send troops into Baltimore despite heavy opposition from state and city leaders.

The 47th President described the city as a "hellhole," stating that Governor Moore needed to "clean up this crime disaster" before he would visit the city.

"Stop talking and get to work, Wes," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I'll then see you on the streets!!!"

However, Baltimore is currently seeing a historic decline in crime, with homicides and non-fatal shootings down by 50% since 2023, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

Numerous protests are lined up across Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Harford, and Baltimore Counties, and are expected to cause heavy traffic and delays throughout the state.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the president dismissed the protests, saying, "They have their day coming up. I hear very few people are going to be there."

Traffic modifications in Baltimore

Baltimore will be especially busy as over 14,000 runners prepare to participate in the 25th annual Baltimore Running Festival.

Drivers should anticipate traffic stops and significant delays. City officials advise planning alternate routes outside the racecourse, specifically:

North of 33rd Street

South of McComas Street

West of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

East of Highland Avenue

Additionally, hundreds of comic book lovers will be downtown for the 2025 Baltimore Comic Con.

To view the full details of traffic mods, visit the Baltimore City Department of Transportation website.

What is the No Kings protest?

The No Kings protest originated in June of 2025, led by organizers who were strongly compelled to protest the policies coming out of the White House following the second inauguration of President Donald Trump in January.

"I really do believe that a lot of us are feeling the same, no matter who we voted for—even if you voted for Donald Trump. I don't personally believe that anyone thought, 'Hey, we're going to have military in the streets,' and I don't think anyone thought, 'Hey, we might not have due process of law.' So, I don't think anybody was voting for that," Ellie Rosenstock, an organizer, said.

During their first movement on June 14, thousands of people attended protests in Maryland, including Senator Van Hollen, who spoke at a demonstration in Baltimore.

According to their website, the core principle of No Kings events is commitment to nonviolent action.