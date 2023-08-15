Nick Offerman stopping in Baltimore on comedy tour

BALTIMORE -- Actor, comedian and author Nick Offerman is bringing his comedy tour to Baltimore City this fall.

"Nick Offerman: Live!" comes to The Lyric on October 26.

Tickets go on sale on the Lyric's website Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m., with the venue presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. with code "WOOD"

"Join Nick Offerman for a night of deliberative talking, mirth, and music," a description of the show reads. "An evening that compels listeners to chuckle while also causing them to honestly countenance the aspects of humanity about which we have to laugh so that we don't attack one another with shovels. If the evening is light on dance, the audience has only themselves to blame."

Offerman, best known for his role as grumpy Libertarian Ron Swanson on the hit TV show Parks and Recreation, recently starred in HBO's The Last of Us and Peacock's The Resort. He has also written five New York Times bestselling books.



