Watch CBS News
Local News

Nick Offerman stopping in Baltimore on comedy tour

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Actor, comedian and author Nick Offerman is bringing his comedy tour to Baltimore City this fall. 

"Nick Offerman: Live!" comes to The Lyric on October 26. 

Tickets go on sale on the Lyric's website Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m., with the venue presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. with code "WOOD"

"Join Nick Offerman for a night of deliberative talking, mirth, and music," a description of the show reads. "An evening that compels listeners to chuckle while also causing them to honestly countenance the aspects of humanity about which we have to laugh so that we don't attack one another with shovels. If the evening is light on dance, the audience has only themselves to blame."

Offerman, best known for his role as grumpy Libertarian Ron Swanson on the hit TV show Parks and Recreation, recently starred in HBO's The Last of Us and Peacock's The Resort. He has also written five New York Times bestselling books.


CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.