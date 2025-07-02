Nice weather on the way to Maryland for the 4th

After several days of stormy and unsettled weather across Maryland, a stretch of dry, sunny, and seasonable conditions is on the way just in time for the Fourth of July holiday and the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s under clear skies Wednesday night, setting the stage for a beautiful Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds and highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A weak cold front may spark a brief afternoon shower, but most locations will stay dry.

Thursday night will be comfortably cool with lows once again dropping into the 60s.

The forecast for Independence Day on Friday is looking ideal. Sunshine and low humidity will make for a comfortable afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Fireworks displays across the state should go off without a hitch, with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s by evening.

Humidity will slowly rise over the weekend, but skies will stay generally sunny to partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days are expected to hover around 90 degrees.

The next chance for rain returns early next week. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Another round of storms is expected Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Looking ahead, the pattern appears unsettled through the rest of next week, with daily opportunities for showers and storms. Temperatures will remain near 90 degrees each afternoon, accompanied by elevated humidity-typical of a mid-summer stretch in Maryland.