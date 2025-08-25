Cooler, Drier Air Settles Over Maryland This Week

A refreshing change is on the way for Maryland as high pressure builds over the state, bringing noticeably cooler and drier air through the middle and latter half of the week.

After a stretch of summer heat and humidity, Monday feels like a reset button. Afternoon highs will only climb into the 70s to near 80 degrees across much of Maryland, which is several degrees below what's typical for late August. Farther west in the higher elevations, temperatures will stay even cooler, holding in the 60s and low 70s.

Tonight, clear skies and dry air will let temperatures dip into the 50s for most neighborhoods. Closer to the water and in urban centers like Baltimore City, lows will hover near 60 degrees. Either way, Marylanders can expect a crisp evening - a welcome sign for those ready for an early taste of fall.

The cool pattern sticks around into Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s to low 80s, with another round of chilly overnight lows in the 50s. For many parts of Maryland, Tuesday night could be the coldest night since spring. Some outlying and rural areas may even flirt with patchy frost in the most sheltered valleys, a rare sight for late August.

By midweek, the weather holds steady - lots of sunshine, low humidity, and cooler-than-average conditions. It's a combination that should please anyone tired of sticky summer air.

Looking ahead to the late week and Labor Day weekend, the same high pressure system will remain in place, locking in a stretch of dry and pleasant weather. Highs will continue to top out in the 70s and low 80s across central and eastern Maryland, while the mountains in western parts of the state stay in the 60s. Overnight lows will mostly settle into the 50s, though higher elevations could dip into the 40s by Friday night.

A dry cold front is expected to slide across the state Friday into Saturday, reinforcing the cool air. Saturday may end up being the coolest day of the period, with highs holding in the low to mid-70s for much of Maryland. Sunday and Labor Day look equally as nice with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 50s and 60s.

All in all, it's shaping up to be a comfortable stretch of weather - one that feels more like September than late August. Marylanders can look forward to sunny skies, crisp nights, and a refreshing break from humidity as the week goes on.