Nice fall weather in Baltimore continues, tracking a stormy Sunday

Many areas across Maryland experienced another chilly morning with temperatures dipping down into the lower 40s. There were a few neighborhoods that dipped as low as the upper 30s. Milder weather will return to the area this afternoon and continue through Saturday.

Marathon stretch of nice fall weather to continue across Maryland

After another chilly start to the morning, Wednesday afternoon looks much milder. With plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s.

Wednesday night will not be nearly as chilly with a starlit sky and a light southwest breeze, temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 50s.

The workweek continues to warm with abundant sunshine on Thursday, which will help push temperatures closer to 80°. A dry cold front will move through later Thursday, pulling more seasonable air back into Maryland.

We finish off the week with a fantastic Friday with abundant sunshine and near-normal temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tropical Storm Isaias to bring some impacts to Maryland

Tropical Storm Isaias formed early Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to quickly strengthen into a hurricane by early Thursday morning and possibly into a major hurricane by Friday morning. Hurricane and storm surge watches for parts of the United States Gulf Coast are likely to be issued sometime later today.

Isaias will likely make landfall sometime early Saturday morning as a weakening, but formidable hurricane. The most likely landfall location will be somewhere between the Mississippi coastline to the western Florida panhandle. Once onshore, the storm will weaken, but also expand in size as it moves due north and its forward motion accelerates.

This means we can expect increasing clouds Saturday, but a dry day for any fall outdoor activities or events. It's our WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 70s.

The remains of Isaias will impact our area beginning late Saturday night and continuing through Monday. While the storm will impact us in a much weaker fashion, it still will deliver pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall and locally gusty winds Sunday into the first part of Monday. If current trends hold, First Alert Weather Day(s) may need to be issued for Sunday and/or Monday.

The storm will be a quick mover, so improving weather is likely later Monday into Tuesday.

Right now locally heavy rainfall appears to be the main weather impact for us from the remains of Isaias. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for future updates on the timeline, track, and possible impacts from this storm.

Saturday is the WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend, with sunshine and comfy temperatures. It'll be great for any fall outdoor activities. Sunshine will give way to some late-day high clouds with a mid-afternoon temperature in the low 70s.

Gulf moisture will be drawn out of the south and into our region as the weekend comes to a close. This is partially tied to a tropical depression in the Gulf. This storm will strengthen in the coming days as it moves about the Gulf, eventually gaining the name Isaias before week's end. As whatever may be left of the storm moves northward over land, rain potential here in Maryland increases.

Heavy rain cannot be ruled out Sunday into Monday. Details on this storm are still very uncertain given that it's a few days out. Check back throughout the week as details on the timing, intensity and duration of the rain become more clear.