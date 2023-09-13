NFLPA leader urges all stadiums to use natural grass, citing safety, in letter

BALTIMORE - The head of the NFL Player's Association is pushing for all stadiums to use natural grass surfaces, compared to artificial turf.

NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell sent out a letter on Wednesday explaining the reasons for natural grass, citing safety.

"The players overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf," Howell wrote. "It is an issue that had been near the top of the players' list during my team visits and one I have raised with the NFL."

M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, is one of 16 NFL stadiums that use natural grass.

There are 14 stadiums that have artificial turf, including MetLife Stadium where New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on Monday.

"While we know there is an investment to making this change, there is a bigger cost to everyone in our business if we keep losing our best players to unnecessary injuries," Howell added. "It makes no sense that stadiums can flip over to superior grass surfaces when the World Cup comes, or soccer clubs come to visit for exhibition games in the summer, but inferior artificial surfaces are acceptable for our own players. This is worth the investment and it simply needs to change now."