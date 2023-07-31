Newest Baltimore City firefighters, EMTs take oath following 40 weeks at Fire Academy

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Fire Department held a graduation ceremony Monday for three recruiting classes.

James Wallace, Baltimore's acting fire chief, told WJZ he believes this graduating class will help some of the problems in the department.

More than 50 firefighters and emergency medical technicians took an oath to protect and serve Baltimore City after 40 weeks of training at the city's Fire Academy.

"They had firefighter training, certified in firefighter 1 and firefighter 2, then they learn hazmat operations, rescue and emergency medical technician," said Director of Training Laura Shiloh.

Wallace said the recruits graduating will get to work right away.

They have already received their field assignments.

"There is an immediate need," Wallace. "It's a global crisis right now in fire and emergency services. This is a first step in mitigating a staffing problem, but it's a big step."

Staffing issues are just one of the major problems Baltimore City's Fire Department is facing.

"It's recently resulted in some company closures, some rotating closures, things like that, which we believe these 56 will help mitigate that right away," Wallace said.

In May, the head of the Baltimore City Fire Union told WJZ that burnout is real at the department.

"We're losing members left and right to better-paying jurisdictions with a lot less workload," said Rich Langford, President of the Baltimore City Firefighters Local 734

This class of recruits won't resolve the department's issues, but they will help ease the burnout burden.

Chief Wallace said this graduating class will be spread across four shifts.

Some will make up for losses in fire suppression and some will help fill vacancies in EMS provider areas of the department.