New speed cameras to activate in Baltimore County school zones in July

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore County Police Department is activating five new speed cameras on Thursday, July 11, in school zones, according to the department.

Police said they are activating the cameras at the following locations:

Cromwell Valley Elementary School, 900 block of Providence Road

Lyons Mill Elementary School, 4300 block of Owings Mills Blvd.

Franklin High School, 100 block of Franklin Blvd.

Pretty Boy Elementary School, 19800 block of Middletown Road

Redeemer Classical Christian School, 6400 block of Mount Vista Road

For the first 30 days after activation, motorists going 12 miles per hour above the speed limit will receive warnings instead of citations.

All of Baltimore County's speed camera zones are marked with signs, and cameras operate Monday to Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including the summer months and on weekdays when school is not in session, BCPD said.

Further information on the use of speed cameras and a list of other locations in Baltimore County can be found on BCPD's website.