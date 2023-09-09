New report shows squeegee activity has dropped drastically in Baltimore

Watch CBS News
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - There's an updated Squeegee Collaborative report that details the effectiveness of efforts to change squeegeeing throughout Baltimore.

According to new data updated August 24, squeegee activity has dropped drastically in the city.

Leaders with the squeegee collaborative credit these numbers to there now being more opportunities provided for squeegee workers, including work and education alternatives.

This coming November will mark one year since the city banned squeegeeing across six major intersections and in the city.

The collaborative's meetings have focused on a variety of topics including the services needed to support squeegee workers, resources needed to sustain the services, accountability for squeegee workers and motorists, communication and implementation, city officials said.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 11:09 PM

