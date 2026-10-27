New Orioles general manager Jared Banner promises fans he plans to "build a winner" in Baltimore

The Baltimore Orioles introduced the team's new general manager Tuesday and in his remarks, Jared Banner promised the city he plans to "build a winner" in Baltimore.

The Orioles organization announced last week that Banner would be the team's new general manager.

The president of baseball operations, Mike Elias, introduced Banner to the media. "We are so pleased now that we've landed on Jared for this opportunity and this position," he said.

"Jared has had a great career, and I think he's really in the prime of his career. And we're getting him at a time when he's really well-prepared for this," Elias added. "And ready to grow, and have a huge impact on our franchise in this tremendously important position for us."

Banner a "best fit" for Baltimore

It was clear during his early talks with Banner "that this was the best fit for us," Eilas said.

Banner said he had a good job as the assistant general manager of the Chicago Cubs and that he wasn't really looking to leave that position. "But when Mike came to me about potentially partnering to build a perennial contender here in Baltimore, it really got me excited," Banner said.

He added that after investigating the job and the city further, he started to realize that Baltimore "is a special place."

Banner said of the Orioles, "Storied franchise, iconic ball park, passionate fan base. Owners who care and want to win. And most important of all, the organization is chock full of talent, top to bottom. So it really made it a pretty easy decision for me."

Banner said the fans should know that he and Elias have big plans to improve the team moving forward. "You have our commitment, we're going to build a winner here in Baltimore. We're going to build a team that Baltimore can be proud of."

Banner and Elias will closely collaborate

Banner will lead the Orioles' "player development and coaching and performance efforts," said a news release announcing the change. He will also partner with Elias on other duties, including strategy, staffing and talent acquisition.

Banner had served as the assistant general manager of the Cubs since January 2024. He first joined the Cubs in December of 2020 as a vice president for special projects. He also served as vice president for player development from 2022-23.

Prior to joining the Cubs, Banner was part of the New York Mets organization from 2018-2020 as Executive Director, Player Development, overseeing the organization's minor league system beginning in December of 2018. He also spent 11 years with the Boston Red Sox, supporting the organization's journey to three World Series Championships (2018, 2013, 2007).