Baltimore Orioles hire Jared Banner as general manager

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Monday that Jared Banner has been named the team's general manager.

Banner most recently served as the assistant general manager of the Chicago Cubs, a position he held since January 2024. He first joined the Cubs in December of 2020 as a vice president for special projects. He also served as vice president for player development from 2022-23.

The new general manager will work alongside the Orioles' President of Baseball Operations, Mike Elias. Banner will lead the organization's "player development and coaching and performance efforts," said a news release announcing the change.

Banner will also partner with Elias on other duties, including strategy, staffing and talent acquisition, the release added.

"Jared has been one of the rising talents in our league for some time, now," Elias said in a statement. "He has demonstrated success running multiple different departments and has worked alongside some of the best people and front office talent in the league across multiple stops."

"He is a perfect fit to grow, evolve and improve the Orioles' baseball operations, and I look forward to working with him very closely as we build for 2027 and beyond," Elias added. "We welcome him and his family to Baltimore, and we are very pleased that they chose our team and our community for the next phase of their baseball journey."

Prior to joining the Cubs, Banner was part of the New York Mets organization from 2018-2020 as Executive Director, Player Development, overseeing the organization's minor league system beginning in December of 2018. He also spent 11 years with the Boston Red Sox, supporting the organization's journey to three World Series Championships (2018, 2013, 2007).