Bill that raises wages, benefits for Baltimore security guards to be signed into law

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is expected to sign a bill into law Monday that raises wages and increases benefits for commercial security guards across the city.

The bill will help improve the standard of living for nearly 4,500 workers, city council leaders said when they passed the bill in early February.

Under the new law, employers of security guards will be required to pay their officers the same amount of wages, benefits, and time off that is provided to federal contract officers or the average wage for security officers who work in the city.

Employers will be allowed to provide the compensation package in a mix of wages and benefits or in cash, according to the bill.

The wage rate for federal contract officers in Baltimore before the bill was $18.29, with a $5.55 per hour supplement for healthcare. Workers receive two to four weeks of vacation, depending on seniority, along with 11 paid holidays per year. Most security officers in the Baltimore region earn about $15.80 per hour, according to city council officials.

The bill received praise from union leaders when it passed in February.

"We look forward to seeing this bill become law as soon as possible because Baltimore workers of color cannot afford to wait any longer," Jaime Contreras, Executive Vice President of 32BJ SEIU, said at the time.

The service workers' union has more than 1,800 members in Baltimore.

The bill passed after union leaders and security officers called for stronger benefits and higher pay to cover necessities. Union leaders also argued that the low pay led to high turnover rates of up to 300% each year.