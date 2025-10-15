Baltimore City Councilmembers pushing for bill to increase wages for security guards

Security officers in Baltimore are demanding higher pay, stronger benefits and improved working conditions, saying their current wages leave many unable to cover necessities.

At a press conference Wednesday outside City Hall, members of SEIU 32BJ, local security officers and city council members called for new legislation to raise compensation for officers citywide.

Union calls for new wage standards

"I'm Jaime Contreras. I'm an executive vice president for SEIU 32BJ," Contreras said. "Our union is the largest property service union around the country with 185,000 workers along the East Coast, including 22,000 in this region, 1,700 of which are right here in Baltimore."

Contreras said low pay for officers fuels high turnover rates, posting a risk to public safety.

"Some turnover estimates are as high as 300% a year," he said. "This means fewer experienced workers and security officers on site to handle emergencies and identify risks, putting public safety at risk."

He also said some officers make as little as $15.80 per hour, which is just above Maryland's minimum wage. Contreras called on the mayor and city council to introduce and pass legislation to improve wages.

"A wage and benefit standard for security officers would lift thousands of Baltimoreans out of poverty, reduce reliance on public assistance, and stabilize the workforce," Contreras said.

Officers share personal struggles

Tisha Burrell, an unarmed security officer with Allied Universal and a single mother, shared her struggles living on that wage.

"Money is at a bare minimum, so I have to pick and choose what to pay since I can't pay all at once," Burrell said.

She described stretching meals, relying on hand-me-downs, and being unable to afford extracurriculars for her 7-year-old son.

"My son is tired of eating the same thing, but I can't afford to feed him anything else," she said. "We're living with my mom, because at $15 an hour, I can't afford to live on my own."

Burrell said higher pay would allow her to save, pay bills and provide a better life for her son.

"I just want my son to be comfortable," she said.

City officials voice support

Baltimore City Councilman Jermaine Jones spoke in support of the officers, calling it his "duty every day to stand with and alongside working people."

"I'm proud to say here in Baltimore we're looking at how we can continue to support our workers—how we can support the workers who are making the least," Jones said.

He noted that even families earning $80,000 a year are struggling.

"So if they're having that much of a difficult time, I can only imagine the struggles that families are having that are bringing in minimum wage," he said.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos said the officers who protect City Hall would risk their lives for the council members, and that commitment deserves recognition.

"They are committed to us and they're committed to protecting us," Ramos said. "We need them more now than ever before because of the political violence that's happening all over the U.S."