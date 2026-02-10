Bill to raise wages, benefits for Baltimore's commercial security officers passed by city council

A bill that would raise wages and improve benefits for commercial security officers in Baltimore was passed by the city council and is heading to the mayor's desk.

According to council leaders, the bill would guarantee that workers achieve a basic standard of living.

City Council President Zeke Cohen and Councilman Jermaine Jones celebrated the passage of the bill along with union leaders during a news conference on Tuesday.

"As the overwhelming majority of security officers in Baltimore are Black, it's all the more meaningful to achieve this milestone during Black history month," said Jaime Contreras, Executive Vice President of 32BJ SEIU. "We look forward to seeing this bill become law as soon as possible because Baltimore workers of color cannot afford to wait any longer."

32BJ SEIU, a service workers' union, has more than 1,800 members in Baltimore.

Wage increases for security officers

The bill, passed by the council on Monday, requires security employers in Baltimore to pay their officers either the wages, benefits and time off provided to federally contracted officers under the Service Contract Act or the average wage or security officers who work in the city; whichever is higher.

Under the bill, employers would be able to provide the compensation in a mix of wages and benefits or in cash.

Currently, the wage rate for federally contracted officers in Baltimore is $18.29 with a $5.55 per hour health supplement. Workers get 2 to 4 weeks of vacation — depending on their seniority — and 11 paid holidays each year, according to the city council.

Many security officers in the Baltimore area earn about $15.80 an hour. This bill could raise wages for nearly 4,500 workers in the city.

Officers call for wage increases

Security officers and union leaders have been calling for stronger benefits and higher pay, saying many are unable to pay for necessities with their current wages.

Union leaders said the low pay has fueled high turnover rates, creating public safety risks.

"Some turnover estimates are as high as 300% a year," Contreras said in October. "This means fewer experienced workers and security officers on site to handle emergencies and identify risks, putting public safety at risk."